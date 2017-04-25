Your new N&O mobile app: Tailor it to your needs

Good news: If you use an iOS phone or tablet, you just got an improved version of The News & Observer’s news app. (Android users will get theirs this summer.)
We hope you like it, but you may have questions about some of the new features – such as, “Hey, where’s my e-edition?” More on that in a moment.
First, some of the improvements:
You can personalize the sections you always see on the homepage. Touch the menu button – those three horizontal dots at the top right, beside the weather icon – and choose the “Edit sections” option.
You can then hold your finger on any section you like and drag it into the “homepage” box; those are the sections you’ll always see first when you launch the app. (You can bet Sports and Politics are on my homepage. You might like Featured Videos, Living, Opinion or Entertainment.)
In “Settings,” also under that main menu button, you can choose whether to receive push alerts for breaking news, and you can adjust the app’s text size and background color. You can also email us for help from there.
The app’s navigation is across the top. Swipe it to choose any section.
You also can bookmark and save up to 20 stories to read later, even when you’re offline. Here’s how:
On any story, touch the ribbon or bookmark icon at the top. The story will then appear in the “Bookmarks” section, in the app’s top navigation.
On a tablet, if you turn your screen horizontally, you can browse headlines as you read stories.
The last section in the navigation, “Obits and More,” has a wealth of content, including our College Town and ArtsNow publications, Triangle.com, our PolitiFact NC fact-checking site, our parenting site and employment and shopping resources. And yes, that’s where you’ll find the link to our e-edition – the digital replica of the printed N&O.
So, explore. The app is available in the Apple store; search for “The Raleigh News & Observer.” If you already have it, and you have auto-update enabled on your device, you probably already have the new version. If auto-update isn’t enabled, you will need to reload the app.
The Android version, which will be updated soon, is available on Google Play.
If you have questions or suggestions, please let me know at efrederick@newsobserver.com. And thanks very much for reading The N&O.
Frederick: (919) 829-8956. On Twitter: @Eric_Frederick
