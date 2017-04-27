She was fired for driving a busload of kids past a barricade and across a flooded road

A Brunswick County Schools bus driver was fired Tuesday after reportedly driving a bus filled with students around barricades and across a flooded road.
Driver Marsha Bellamy McMillian, 49, was recorded Tuesday morning driving through the washed-out Highway 133 by passerby Bruce Felker, who posted the video to his Facebook page. By Tuesday afternoon McMillian, a bus driver and custodian for the district since October 2007, was fired, said Jerry Oates, the district’s executive director of human resources.
The decision to dismiss McMillian was made by the Brunswick County Board of Education, Oates said.
“The driver’s actions are inexcusable,” schools spokeswoman Jessica Swenki told the Wilmington Star News. “Officials concluded the driver did not follow standard protocol when she ignored the road closure barricades.”
Swenki said that there were students on the bus at the time of the incident, but she had not confirmed how many.
Felker, interviewed by Wilmington television station WWAY, said he was driving on the road to check road conditions when he came across the bus.
He said he hopes to never see something like that happen again.
“I got to thinking about my own children and grandchildren. And how that would affect me personally. Just knowing that they were put in that predicament,” Felker told WWAY.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
