On Sunday, you can send a prayer flag to the Dalai Lama

The mayor wants to take your prayers to the Dalai Lama.
Raleigh is inviting locals to write thoughts and prayers on Tibatan prayer flags from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Dix Park. Mayor Nancy McFarlane plans to deliver the flags to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama when she visits him in May.
McFarlane, who previously met the Dalai Lama at an event in Kentucky, and area residents formed a committee last year in hopes of bringing him to Raleigh. McFarlane said she doesn’t think the Dalai Lama, who invited her to come to his headquarters in Dharamsala, India, has ever been to North Carolina’s capital city.
She plans to tell him about Raleigh’s diverse community and the development of Dix Park, a 308-acre property off Lake Wheeler Road and Western Boulevard that used to house a psychiatric hospital.
“We’re working on a big project that will be enduring,” McFarlane said. “And a lot of what we’ll talk about is the things that have happened there, and the healing aspect of nature.”
A prayer flag is a colorful, rectangular cloth that people hang to bless their surroundings and promote peace. The city plans to hang them throughout the park as part of Sunday’s event.
Bida Manda owner Van Nolintha and Raleigh Denim’s Sarah Yarborough Victor Lytvinenko came up with the idea of signing and sending the prayer flags, according to the city. People of all faiths can participate.
“You are invited to join us to write your prayer in whatever way that is meaningful for you to express to His Holiness your hopes, concerns and wishes.” the trio said in a statement.
Signs around the entrances to Dix Park will direct participants to the event.
Paul A. Specht: 919-829-4870, @AndySpecht
Comments