Local

April 29, 2017 8:59 AM

Fire damages Durham apartment, three displaced

Charles Duncan

DURHAM

A fire late Friday night caused major damage to an apartment near North Carolina Central University, fire officials say.

No one was hurt in the fire at 801 Alston Ave., Durham deputy fire chief Chris Iannuzzi said in a press release, but three adults were displaced.

Iannuzzi said firefighters responded at about 11:10 p.m. Friday. “On arrival firefighters reported flames visible from a rear window of a one story apartment home,” he said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 15 minutes, the deputy chief explained, “but there was heavy fire damage to one apartment.”

He said the American Red Cross was helping the people displaced by the fire. The department is investigating the cause of fire.

Duncan: 919-829-4880, @duncanreporting

