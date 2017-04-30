Man rescued from Neuse after boat flips, drifts 30 miles downriver

A man was rescued from the Neuse River early Sunday after his boat flipped and he drifted about 30 miles downriver.
The man, who police did not identify as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, was reported missing by his wife after he failed to return home Saturday night.
His truck and boat trailer were located at the boat ramp in Smithfield, Police Chief R.K. Powell wrote in an email Sunday.
Several law enforcement agencies and others helped search for the man. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office used a helicopter early Sunday morning to try to locate the man, Powell said. He was found about 30 miles away and told law enforcement that his boat tipped and took on water when he tried to anchor it to fish. The boat later flipped but he was able to right the craft and drift downriver until he was found.
The Neuse in Smithfield had just fallen below its flood stage on Saturday and had been above major flood stage Thursday and Friday, cresting at nearly 25 feet after heavy rain washed over the area last week.
