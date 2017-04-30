Explosion in NC restaurant injures employee, causes evacuation

An explosion at the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen in Fayetteville injured an employee and caused the evacuation of about 200 people Saturday.
The Cheddar's on North McPherson Church Road was closed after a small kitchen explosion. The Fayetteville Fire and Emergency Management Department responded to a fire at the restaurant at about 8 p.m. Saturday night, according to multiple reports from ABC 11, WNCN and WRAL.
No details about the cause of the explosion were immediately available. There was no major damage to the building but there was no official word on when the restaurant would reopen as of Sunday morning. It was unclear how severely the employee had been injured.
Abbie Bennett
