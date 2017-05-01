This NC city is among the top 20 ‘greenest’ in the US

North Carolina’s capital is one of the nation’s greenest cities, according to a recent ranking.
Raleigh is No. 19 of 20 on the list of top greenest cities in the United States by marketing company ListShack.
Charlotte trailed Raleigh at No. 29.
ListShack does city-focused data studies to help gauge types of marketing that have potential in various cities, according to spokeswoman Naomi Anderson. Cities were ranked using factors such as number of electric car charging stations, miles of bike lane, number of LEED (or green) buildings per 1,000 residents and more.
According to the data used for the ranking, Raleigh has:
▪ 0.64 LEED buildings per 1,000 residents
▪ 0.142 parkland as a percentage of city land area
▪ 0.002 miles of bike lanes per 10,000 residents
▪ 0.145 farmers markets per 10,000 residents
▪ 0.52 electric car plug-ins per 10,000 residents
Charlotte has:
▪ 0.62 LEED buildings per 1,000 residents
▪ 0.063 parkland as percentage of city land area
▪ 0 miles of bike lanes per 10,000 residents
▪ 0.197 farmers markets per 10,000 residents
▪ 0.32 electric car plug-ins per 10,000 residents
