Local

May 01, 2017 3:55 PM

The View: A wall of screens

By Chris Seward

cseward@newsobserver.com

How I got the photograph: I went to the Hunt Library to find a daily feature picture. It's such a cool building, with its different furniture and cool architectural lines. The display wall had moving images, some columns going up, others going down. I like the cluttered feel of the picture. It takes a moment to find the student among all that's going on and it anchors the photo. I used a Canon EOS-1D X Mark 2 camera with a zoom lens set at 58mm. My exposure was 1/160th sec. @ f/5. The ISO was set at 2500.

About “The View:” “The View” is a weekly look at our community from staff photojournalists Chris Seward and Robert Willett. A collection of the most recent 25 View images is at the bottom of this story.

To join in: Send your comments, questions, photos and ideas to: cseward@newsobserver.com or rwillett@newsobserver.com

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Former employee accuses Love Wins Community Engagement Center of mismanaging money

Former employee accuses Love Wins Community Engagement Center of mismanaging money 2:45

Former employee accuses Love Wins Community Engagement Center of mismanaging money

May Day demonstrators rally, march during International Workers Day 1:41

May Day demonstrators rally, march during International Workers Day
Bugg Elementary School teachers on the 'Rachael Ray' show 1:30

Bugg Elementary School teachers on the 'Rachael Ray' show

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos