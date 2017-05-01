The View: A wall of screens

The View from Raleigh: Taylor Schmidt stands beneath the rainbow flag outside the North Carolina Legislative Building on Thursday, March 30, 2017 following a vote by the General Assembly to repeal the controversial House Bill 2. Schmidt, a teacher from Durham, N.C. said he was disappointed because there was not a completed repeal. "This is not want I want for the children" Schmidt said. How I got the photograph: I was returning from a bike ride and was taken by the two flags flying atop the building and Schmidt's flag below as I approached Jones Street. I used an iPhone 4S, the exposure was 1/1623rd of a sec. at f/2.4 with the ISO at 50 and a focal length of 4.3 mm.
Tour guide and carriage driver John Lotti packs up and gets ready to take Mike the Percheron horse and the carriage home for the day in downtown Wilmington, NC recently. They work for Horse Drawn Tours of Wilmington. Mike, and some of the other of the horses used to pull the carriages (about 17 total) are rescue horses. They work every other day for ten days pulling tourists around, and then go back to the pasture on the farm for the rest of the month for a little rest and relaxation. According to the company website, when the horses get too old to work, they aren't sold, but get to send the rest of their lives out at the farm. They have saved 18 horses so far. How I got the photograph: While in Wilmington, I went down to the riverfront. After photographing the scene, I talked to the driver and he told me the story about the rescue horses being saved and used to pull the carriages. I used a Canon EOS-1D X Mark 2 camera with a 24mm lens. My exposure was 1/640 @ f/4.0 with the ISO set at 400.
Sheep graze along side solar panels at a solar power plant in Mebane, N.C. The sheep are used on the 22 acre site to keep the grass down so the owners don't have to mow or use herbicides to maintain the property. The herd is rotated every couple of months, and they are checked on twice weekly to maintain their health and to freshen their water supply. How I got the photograph: I was doing a story on drones that are used to monitor the efficiency of the solar panels. I used a long lens to compress the large panels and show their scale to the sheep. I used a 300mm lens with on a Canon-1DX camera. The exposure was 1/640th of a second with the aperture at f/4.
The new Catholic Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral is seen from the roof of the Holiday Inn Downtown Raleigh on March 17, 2017. Under construction for two years, the dedication mass is planned for July 26. How I got the photograph: The folks at the Holiday Inn were nice enough to allow some of the members of the media on the roof to photograph scene the big fire in downtown Raleigh. While I was up there shooting the fire scene the day after the disaster, I saw the Cathedral in the distance and made the picture and I gave a lot of space above it. I used a Canon EOS-1D X camera with a zoom lens set at 150mm. My exposure was 1/2500 sec @ f/6.3 with the ISO set at 400.
A discarded beach umbrella adds a splash of color to the desolate coastline at Sunset Beach, N.C. on March 2, 2017. How I got the photograph: Out for a walk at dusk, I found the umbrella in a trash can, and used its rainbow of colors against the evening sky to form an interesting composition. I used an iPhone 4S, the exposure was 1/334th sec. at f/2.4 with the ISO at 50 and a focal length of 4.3 mm.
Castle Hayne Elementary School 4th grade teacher Kayli Groves gives here class a lesson in state government as they sit on the state seal in front of the Legislative Building in Raleigh on March 2, 2017. They were there on a school field trip to Raleigh, an annual event in downtown Raleigh where school groups from around the state come to the Capital City to see the workings of government and some of the museums. How I got the photograph: Most photographers at the N&O have taken pictures of the big state seal in front of the Legislative Building from this upstairs window, but this was the first time I saw a school group sitting around it. I liked the way the teacher brought the lesson to the kids right where subject matter of government and civics takes place. I used a Canon EOS-1DX Mark 2 camera with a zoom lens set at 35mm. My exposure was 1/1600 sec @ f/8 with the ISO set at 400.
Shawna Kurth and her dog Stella of Durham, N.C. were among a small group that used the top level of the Alexander Square Parking Deck on Fayetteville Street to listen to speakers during the annual HKonJ People's Assembly on Saturday, February 11, 2017 in Raleigh, N.C. How I got the photograph: As I covered the march, I visited several parking decks along the route to look for different angles to show the size and scope of the crowd. When I arrived on the top level of the parking deck overlooking Fayetteville Street, I found everyone leaning over the wall to listen to speakers below. I used a Canon EOS-1D Mark IV camera with a 20mm lens. The exposure was 1/800th sec at f/3.5 with the ISO set to 100.
The sand stretches out in front of Gale and David Copeland and their dog Oliver as they relax on Wrightsville Beach near Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier on an unseasonably warm day on Feb. 22, 2017. How I got the photograph: I shot several different pictures on the beach when I went up the ramp to the pier. When I looked down I saw this couple and their dog. I framed them in the top corner of the picture to accentuate the open beach in front of them. I used a Canon EOS-1D X Mark 2 camera with zoom lens set at 47mm. My exposure was 1/800 sec @ f/6.3 with the ISO set at 400.
A worker moves a board as he helps build the new Overture Apartments on Lead Mine Road near Crabtree Valley in Raleigh, NC on Feb. 8, 2017. How I got the photograph: I initially stopped to get a picture of a worker lost in the geometric myriad of all the framing going on at this building, but when I saw the man on top with the cloud, I shot upwards, focusing more on the cloud and less on the building. I like the way it suggests that he's "working up in the clouds" I used a Canon EOS-1D X camera with a 70-200 zoom set at 70 mm. My exposure was 1/1600 sec @ f/7.1 with the ISO set at 400
Kathy Kamins of Harnett County sets a trap for a cat on property along Cornwallis Road south of Garner, N.C. on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. Kamins and other volunteers have been trying since December 2016 to rescue 16 cats that were abandoned in the area. The trap did yield one cat, but not one of those Kamins has been searching for. How I got the photograph: I followed Kamins through the process of setting the trap for a domesticated feline that was one of 16 dumped in rural Johnston County. I used a Canon Mark IV camera with a 20mm lens. The exposure was 1/400th sec at f/5 with the ISO set to 160.
A beautiful winter sunset over the I-95 exit at Battleboro, N.C. on January 12, 2017. The lone tree in the middle of the landscape, appears to the be the only sign of life in a landscape cluttered with utility poles, hotels and fast food restaurants. How I got the photograph: I was waiting for a family that I had arranged to photograph to arrive at their hotel as the sun set. I pushed the composition skyward to eliminate the additional clutter in the foreground. I used a Canon 1DX camera with a 50mm lens. The exposure was 1/125th sec at f/8 with the ISO set to 160.
The Fabulous Knobs reunite and perform at the Pour House in downtown Raleigh for a New Year's Eve celebration on Dec. 31, 2016. Band members are, from left, Keith Taylor, Jack Cornell, Debra DeMilo and Terry Anderson. They were also joined during the show by Terry McInturff, Bob Wallace, and Bob Passerelli. How I got the photograph: When I started as a young photographer in the late 1970s and early 1980s I covered a lot of local, regional and national acts for the now-defunct Spectator. Local bands like the Knobs, Arrogance, PKM, Glass Moon and Nantucket were well known to young Raleighites, whose names bring fond memories of our youth. I missed most of the Knobs first reunion this summer when I got called to cover the shooting at Crabtree Valley. It was good to see and hear them again. I used a Canon EOS-1D X camera with a zoom lens set at 35 mm. My exposure was 1/200 sec @ f/4.5 with the ISO set at 8000.
Emily Skolnicsky great grand daughter of North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall enjoys a seat on one of the plush carpets at the Executive Mansion following the swearing in of the council of state members and Governor Roy Cooper on Friday, January 6, 2017 in Raleigh. How I got the photograph: After the council of state and the governor were sworn in, Governor Cooper invited guests to enjoy refreshments in the adjacent rooms of the mansion. I immediately noticed Emily seated at the feet of her parents in one of the parlors. I used a Canon 1DX camera with a 20mm lens. The exposure was 1/30th sec at f/2.8 with the ISO set to 3200.
Workers in the seafood market prepare to cut up a bluefin tuna weighing over 200 pounds into sushi, steaks and other products as the new H-mart Asian grocery store opens in Cary on Dec. 22, 2016. It is in a shopping center at the intersection of Davis Dr. and High House Rd. How I got the photograph: I shot this at the grand opening of the new Asian supermarket. I, like many others there, were impressed by the size of the fish. Many customers stopped shopping to take a picture of the fish. I used a Canon EOS-1D X camera with a zoom lens set at 24mm. My exposure was 1/100th sec. @ f/4 with the ISO set at 3200.
The afternoon sun shimmers off an old DeSoto car and farm implements at Peacock's Crossroads near the intersection of Hwy. 50 and Hwy 96 in Johnston Co. on Feb. 5, 2017. There was a rusted license plate on the car from 1937; that might be the year it is from. How I got the photograph: While driving around, I saw this place with its eclectic collection of old fire trucks, farm implements, cars and an airplane. I stopped and took pictures around the scene. There was also an old pay phone booth, a pay phone and signs for businesses and products long gone from memory at the site. I used a Canon EOS-1D X camera with a zoom lens set at 28mm. My exposure was 1/400 sec. @ f/8 with the ISO set at 400.
Top photo, McKenzie Van Oss, a member of the Carolina Ballet, readies for a rehearsal at the company’s studio in Raleigh in late November as it prepared for the annual production of “The Nutcracker.” Bottom, Van Oss, playing the angel in the magic trick scene, stands stage right. A native of Green Bay, Wis., she began dancing at age 3. “Being a ballerina has been a dream of mine ever since I found out it could actually be a real job,” Van Oss said earlier. How I got the photographs: I captured both of the images while working on a story about the annual production of ‘The Nutcracker,” and discovered that I had two nice compositions of the same dancer. For the top image I used an EOS-1D X camera with a 200mm lens. The exposure was 1/640 sec. at f 2.8 with the ISO set 2000. For the bottom image I used an EOS-1D Mark IV camera with a 50mm lens. The exposure was 1/20 sec. at f 2.8 with the ISO set 2500.
Third graders scurry around the room during gym class at Mills Park Elementary in Cary NC on Nov. 22, 2016. How I got the photograph: I was at the school for a story on student assignments. I photographed several situations-- classrooms, hallways and then I went into the gym. For this picture, I put my camera on the floor, pre-focused several feet out, and shot pictures as the kids ran by, not exactly sure what I was getting. I liked the energy of the legs and the way they frame the other kids in the background. I used a Canon EOS 1D X with a zoom lens set at 32mm. My exposure was 1/250 sec @ f/5.0 with the ISO set at 4000.
Yasir Sims waits with his shovel to uncover another turkey, cooked in a pit overnight at Mt. Vernon Middle School, during the annual Turkey In The Hole event on Tuesday, November 22, 2016 in Raleigh, N.C. How I got the photograph: I spent several hours photographing the event and noticed the morning light falling across Sims' face. The light combined with his body posture made for an interesting composition. I used a Canon 1DX camera with a 70-200mm lens. The exposure was 1/800th sec at f/2.8 with the ISO set to 500.
Home-school students William Burtram, 12, left, and Lilli Kirby, 12, center, fill in an election map of the U.S. states as results come in at the Republican election returns gathering at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley in Raleigh, NC on Nov. 8, 2016. Lilli's mom Jen Kirby looks on at right. How I got the photograph: While working election night, I saw these youngsters filling in the states that went Red (Republican) and Blue (Democrat) as results came in. I liked seeing the kids showing interest in participating in democracy in action. I made the photo using a Canon EOS-1D X camera with a 24 mm lens. My exposure was 1/80 sec. @ f/4.5 with the ISO set at 4000.
Caleb Kolarov plays Ari Kantola's prized Takimine Cedar top acoustic guitar seated on the curb along Pershing Road in Raleigh, N.C. on Saturday, October 29, 2016. Kantola, a local musician, performs at Neuse River Brewing, where Kolarov's father works as a brewer. How I got the photograph: I was walking to my car when I spotted the pair with the guitar. It was a perfect late fall afternoon. I used an iPhone 4S, the exposure was 1/120th sec. at f/2.4 with the ISO at 50 and focal length of 4.3 mm.
Players for Douglas Byrd Middle School, foreground, and Mac Williams Middle School warm up before a football game at Williams School in Fayetteville NC on Oct. 20, 2016. How I got the photograph: I was driving back from an assignment in Hope Mills when I took a side road to get gas. I saw the teams on the field in the afternoon sun and it looked like a slice of Americana. I made the picture with a Canon EOS 1-DX camera and a 70-200mm zoom lens. My exposure was 1/1000 sec @ f/8 with the ISO set at 400.
As the sunlight fades people mill about underneath the "Ideas of Stone -- Elm" sculpture by Italian artist Giusette Penone at the new outdoor area at the N.C. Museum of Art property in Raleigh on Oct. 2, 2016. And yes, it is a big rock in a tree. The Museum is nearly finished with the $13 million park expansion project. They will have a ceremony on November 6th to officially open the area. How I got the photograph: I was walking my dog and saw the unusual sculpture. I liked the way the light played on the sculpture and people as the sun was setting. I made the photo with a Canon 7D camera with a zoom lens set at 45 mm. My exposure was 1/800 sec @ f/5.6 with the ISO set at 400.
Melvin Miles pilots a 1967 Ford Galaxy replica of the squad car from "The Andy Griffith Show" down Main Street in Mt. Airy, N.C. during a guided tour of Andy Griffith's home town. There are four replica cars in the stable at Wally's Service Station at 625 S. Main Street that offer tours. Miles said one of the more interesting aspects of his job is meeting people from all across the the United States and from around the world who come to visit Mt. Airy and relish in the nostalgia related to the show. How I got the photograph: While in Mt. Airy for another story I noticed the squad cart traveling down Main Street. I used a Canon 1DX camera with a 70-200mm lens. The exposure was 1/640th sec at f/4 with the ISO set to 100.
Sharon Price of Raleigh paddles her paddle board at Lake Johnson in Raleigh on Sept. 6, 2016. Lake Johnson, located on Avent Ferry Road, rents out Jon boats, pedal boats, kayaks, canoes, Sunfish sailboats and stand up paddle boards May 1-Sept. 30. Or you can bring your own and pay a small launch fee, like Sharon did. Boat rentals stop 90 minutes before sunset and must be off the water 30 minutes before sunset. No pets are allowed on the boats. Call 919-233-2121 or go to lakejohnsonrentals@raleighnc.gov. for more information. How I got the photograph: I saw her paddling through the trees and used the dangling branches to frame the picture. I used a Canon EOS-1D Mark 4 camera with a zoom lens set at 155mm. My exposure was 1/500 sec @ f/6.3 with the ISO set at 400.
Durham Bulls players and kids from the West Raleigh 11U Red World Series team stand at attention for the national anthem while the flag "waves" on the digital scoreboard before a Bulls game where Olympic gold medal swimmer Ryan Held threw out the first pitch at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park on August 30, 2016. How I got the photograph: I was covering the game where Olympic gold medalist Ryan Held was being honored and saw the kids standing with the players for the national anthem with the flag image waving on the scoreboard and took the picture. I used a Nikon D4 camera with a 200mm lens. My exposure was 1/800 sec @ f/11 with the ISO set at 1250.
