May 02, 2017 7:20 PM

Two kayakers rescued from Neuse River in Wake County

By Abbie Bennett

Two kayakers were rescued from the Neuse River in Wake County on Tuesday.

Two women were pulled from the river by a Wake County Fire-Rescue crew in a boat at about 6 p.m. near the Poole Road canoe launch, according to multiple reports. The women were taken by ambulance to WakeMed in Raleigh.

A dog in Clayton also was rescued from an embankment of the Neuse River on Tuesday.

A woman and her son were rescued from the Cape Fear River in Harnett County on Tuesday, according to ABC 11, WRAL and WNCN.

Last month, a kayaker went missing in Johnston County and was later found safe at work.

