Two kayakers rescued from Neuse River in Wake County

Two kayakers were rescued from the Neuse River in Wake County on Tuesday.
Two women were pulled from the river by a Wake County Fire-Rescue crew in a boat at about 6 p.m. near the Poole Road canoe launch, according to multiple reports. The women were taken by ambulance to WakeMed in Raleigh.
A dog in Clayton also was rescued from an embankment of the Neuse River on Tuesday.
A woman and her son were rescued from the Cape Fear River in Harnett County on Tuesday, according to ABC 11, WRAL and WNCN.
Last month, a kayaker went missing in Johnston County and was later found safe at work.
