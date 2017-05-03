NC companies featured on ‘Good Morning America’ are offering steep discounts

Cheering crowds welcomed “Good Morning America” to downtown Raleigh on Wednesday.
“Deals and Steals on Wheels,” a popular shopping segment hosted by Tory Johnson, filmed live from City Plaza on Fayetteville Street.
The segment featured deals and discounts from four North Carolina businesses: Moon and Lola, Freaker, Headbands of Hope and Slateplate. The companies’ products are discounted by at least 50 percent until midnight Wednesday while supplies last.
Lots of practicing for the @GMA remote in @RaleighGov this morning. pic.twitter.com/x2ReClQLWM— Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) May 3, 2017
Oh hey Raleigh! #GMADeals just the whole family is coming up on @GMA! pic.twitter.com/ZBLOQzxx0K— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 3, 2017
Headbands of Hope, a Raleigh-based business that donates a headband to a child with cancer for every headband sold, received $10,000 from “Good Morning America” to continue making its products.
A $10K surprise for Headbands for Hope! ❤️— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 3, 2017
For every headband purchased, one is donated to a child with cancer. #GMADeals @toryjohnson pic.twitter.com/JKz3xg66Dd
“It was an absolute dream to appear on the show in Raleigh, and the funds were just the cherry on top of a wonderful day,” founder and CEO Jess Ekstrom said Wednesday morning. “It’s moments like this when you share your story in your city that you’re reminded why you started this in the first place.”
Here’s more about the North Carolina companies:
Headbands of Hope
Ekstrom, a 2013 graduate of N.C. State University, was inspired to launch the company while interning at an organization for children with life-threatening illnesses. Headbands of Hope has donated headbands to every children’s hospital in the United States.
The headbands range in style, from dainty flower crowns to colorful chiffon bands and floral patterns to woven and beaded designs. The headbands are made for every age, from infants to adults.
When Ekstrom got an email from “Good Morning America” she was shocked. She immediately told her co-workers, friends and family.
The company’s phones were ringing off the hook Wednesday, and the website momentarily crashed due to the influx of orders. It is up and running again now.
The headbands are originally $16 to $27, but they cost $8 to $13.50 with the “Good Morning America” discount at gma-headbandsofhope.com. Shipping is $3.50 or free for orders more than $35.
Moon and Lola
Headquartered in Apex, Moon and Lola is known for its colorful monogrammed jewelry and accessories.
The company has three locations in Raleigh as well as stores in Apex and Charleston, S.C. It sells its products online and at Nordstrom and some boutiques.
Owner and designer Kelly Shatat founded Moon and Lola in 2003, and the name comes from the nicknames she and her best friend used in college. Shatat’s pieces have been featured in Lucky, InStyle, People and Oprah magazines.
Cheery bandanas and clutches adorned with pom poms cost $14 to $22 through the discount. The items can be monogrammed with names or phrases up to 15 characters and originally cost between $28 and $44. Shipping is $4.95. Customers can order using the discount at moonandlola-gma.com.
Freaker
Through drink insulators, Freaker is on a mission “to stop moist handshakes forever,” according to its website.
The Wilmington-based company started with a Kickstarter campaign in 2011 that raised more than $62,000 for insulators. In 2015, Freaker launched another Kickstarter campaign that raised more than $255,000 for its sock line.
Insulators and socks are made at a mom-and-pop hosiery mill in Troy.
The machine-washable products include quirky designs like “Unicorn on the Cob,” “Turtle Eclipse of the Heart,” “Lobster Downey Jr.” and “Fifty Shades of Neigh.” Socks and insulators are machine-washable and one-size-fits-all.
With the discount, insulators and socks cost $2 to $8 – up to 80 percent off the original prices. Shipping is $6. Customers can order using the discount at gma-freakerusa.com.
Slateplate
Cary-based Slateplate creates hand-cut charcuterie boards, plates and trays for displaying cheese, crackers, meat and other edibles. Boards are made from deep-black natural slate and can be personalized with permanent laser engraving.
The products are dishwasher-safe and used in more than 200 retail establishments and restaurants.
Slate is a metamorphic rock formed from sedimentary rocks made of clay or volcanic ash under extreme pressure and heat, according to the company’s website. Slateplate uses fine-grain black slate found on the border of Maine and Canada.
On Wednesday, the company received as many orders in an hour as it usually gets in a month, said owner Lynn Yanyo. Slateplate’s three employees have been working nonstop to prepare orders, and the company put nearly its entire inventory up for sale.
“It’s a wonderful experiment for us,” Yanyo said. “We went in with some trepidation, but so far it’s been really good.”
Originally $14 to $70, trays and plates cost $7 to $35 with the discount at gma-slateplate.com. Shipping starts at $9 based on product weight.
