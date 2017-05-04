Authorities search for missing NC teen

The Forsyth County Sheriff`s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old who may have been abducted.
An amber alert was issued for Cassidy Ann Bottoms early Thursday morning by the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
The teen is white, approximately 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 114 pounds, according to a news release. She has black hair and hazel eyes. The teen is wearing a black tube top with a V-cut, pink, gray and blue palm tree leggings and black Converse shoes. She has a scar on her left lower lip.
Authorities are looking for a silver 2010 Nissan Altima with North Carolina license tag number BBP-4246.
Authorities are also looking for Deshawn Dante Townes and Joffey Lee Cutler.
Townes is described as a 24-year-old black male who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is wearing a blue button-up shirt and blue hat. He wears glasses.
Cutler is described as a 20-year-old black male who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is wearing a black shirt.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Forsyth County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (336) 727-2112, 336-727-2112 or call 911 or *HP.
