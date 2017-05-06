Missing Winston-Salem teen found

A missing teen from Winston-Salem was found in Sanford, police say. The 15-year-old girl was the subject of an Amber alert issued Thursday.
Police said Cassidy Ann Bottoms went missing Wednesday night. She was last seen getting into a car with two men near her home in Winston-Salem.
The Winston-Salem Journal reported Friday night that Bottoms had been found alive and was at the Sanford Police Department. Joffey Lee Cutler, 20, was also at the Sanford Police Department, the Journal reported.
Cutler, police say, was one of two men who picked up Bottoms Wednesday night. The Journal notes the FBI joined in the search of the Sanford area where Cutler and 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes, the other man in the car, live.
Winston-Salem Police Chief Deputy Brad Stanley told the Journal that investigators were still trying to figure out what happened and whether to charge anyone in the case.
Speaking to the Journal before Bottoms was found, the girl’s mother said, “She does have a history of running away a lot, but I don’t know about this time.”
