Bargain books a big draw at Wake County sale

Karen Gage arrived at the Wake County Public Libraries’ annual book sale nearly three hours before doors opened, preparing to search for the publications that will line her home shelves.
Gage, 28, was seated next to the front door, earphones plugged into a laptop. She reads electronic editions of most books, but still looks forward to the library sale. She came on opening night Thursday, when the widest selection was available, and then again on Sunday, the bargain day, when a box of books goes for $3.
This book sale was the fifth for Gage, who lives in Cary, and she figures she’s always been one of the first in line.
“I get so excited, I can’t sleep,” she said.
By the time the doors opened at the Exposition Center at the State Fairgrounds, the line of book lovers was wrapped around the building. They streamed in when the doors opened – parents pushing strollers, children in wagons, adults with hand trucks and sturdy plastic boxes and cartons – looking to score deals.
The sale opened Thursday with 200,000 books, said Emerson Barker, management and policy analyst for the Wake County Libraries. He stood near the entrance, handing shoppers maps of the sales floor and helping them sign up for a chance to win bags of books in a raffle. Hundreds of people quickly flooded the aisles, searching tables lined with nearly every type of book, from self-help to science fiction to arts and crafts to fiction. Books on sale were donated or culled from the library shelves. The money raised goes into the county general fund.
The book sale is at least 30 years, old Barker said. The sale usually raises between $130,000 to $150,000, he said, and he expects it will bring in about the same this year.
“A lot of folks really look forward to it,” he said.
Prices drop gradually over the four-day book bonanza. Hardcover books are $4 on Thursday night, and paperbacks are $2. Sunday shoppers are looking to buy in bulk.
Kate and Kirk Johnson left Charlotte at 4:30 to get to the Fairgrounds.
“It’s a great book sale,” said Kirk Johnson. He comes looking for art books and has a substantial library at home. Kate Johnson finds children’s books and gives them away.
The couple makes a habit of the sale and said their best find was a encyclopedia set about medieval times.
“You can’t beat it – $3 a box,” she said.
The library book sale has endured despite the rise of electronic books. Some at the sale said they have e-readers but still enjoy print.
Gail Rothstein of Raleigh said she had about 600 books on her e-readerand more than 3,000 books in print.
“I like the feel of a book,” she said.
Lynn Bonner: 919-829-4821, @Lynn_Bonner
Comments