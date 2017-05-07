22-year-old woman dead, 2 men in critical condition after wreck near Holly Springs

A 22-year-old Murphy woman died after being ejected from a car near Holly Springs on Sunday.
About 3:52 a.m., the State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle collision on Penny Road near Hunters Bluff Drive.
A preliminary investigation has found that James Randall Thomas, 21, of Raleigh was driving a Toyota Scion west on Penny Road when he lost control of the car, traveling off the road to the right, hitting a tree and overturning, Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael D. Baker said in an email on Sunday.
Cheyanne Nicole Hass, 22, of Murphy, was ejected from the car. She was sitting in the backseat and was not wearing a seat belt. Hass died of her injuries, Baker said.
Mason Andrew Lanier, 21, of West Panorama, Ill., was in the front right passenger seat. Lanier and Thomas were taken to Wake Medical Center with serious injuries.
Lanier and Thomas were in critical condition as of about 4 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators were consulting with the Wake County District Attorney’s office on possible charges, Baker said.
No other information was immediately available.
