After a century of shame and silence, a soldier’s family gets the medals he earned

twitter email Video: Joy Williams talks about her grandfather, Lt. Claudius Monroe Baucom, a veteran of the Spanish-American War, the Boxer Rebellion and WWI, who was recently awarded medals for his service. The medals were found in a government building where they had been for decades. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

