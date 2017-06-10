Search ends for sailor missing off NC coast

The U.S. Navy and Coast Guard called off the search Friday evening for a sailor who fell overboard from the USS Normandy three days earlier.
Fire Controlman 2nd Class Christopher W. Clavin went overboard about 80 miles off the coast of North Carolina during a training mission Tuesday.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our shipmate, Petty Officer Chris Clavin. He was an important part of the team and a friend to so many on board,” said Capt. Derek Trinque, commanding officer of the USS Normandy, a guided missile cruiser.
“We are not alone in our grief. Our hearts and thoughts are also with Chris’s mother, sister and his entire family.”
Navy spokesman Lieutenant Commander Brian Wierzbicki said the Navy and Coast Guard called off the search just after sunset Friday.
Wierzbicki said sailors on the Normandy saw Clavin fall overboard at about 3 p.m. Tuesday and immediately issued a “man overboard call” and began a search and rescue operation.
The three-day search involved the USS Normandy, aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with four helicopters, and a number of other ships and aircraft from the Navy and Coast Guard.
The teams spent more than 76 hours searching for Clavin over about 6,300 square miles.
“I’m proud of the determined efforts of the Navy and U.S. Coast Guard search teams,” said Adm. Phil Davidson, commander of the U.S. Fleet Forces, in a press release. “Our thoughts are with our lost shipmate, his family, and the officers and crew of USS Normandy.”
Clavin, a Rhode Island native, enlisted in the Navy in 2012 and was assigned to the Normandy in 2013.
Duncan: 919-829-4880, @duncanreporting
Comments