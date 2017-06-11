Beat up Converse shoes Michael Jordan wore at ’84 Olympics just set an auction record

NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is continuing to impress the world, long after retiring.
A pair of beat-up Size 13 sneakers Jordan wore during the gold-medal game between the United States and Spain at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles sold for a whopping $190,373.80 on Sunday.
That set an auction record paid for game-used shoes, ESPN reports. Bidding started at $10,000.
The black and white Converse included his orthotic inserts and were autographed by Jordan. They are considered the last pair he wore in a game as an amateur, said SCP Auctions, which handled the auction.
The shoes were originally obtained by a ball boy who happened to be the 11-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers great Gail Goodrich, SCP said on its website.
More Michael Jordan memorabilia items are about to come up for auction, suggesting more records could be broken.
The Observer recently reported that the 1984 Team USA basketball jersey he wore in the ’84 Olympics is also up for auction. Bidding started June 2 at $10,000 and is currently just under $46,000.
Bidding runs through June 21, via www.GreyFlannelAuctions.com, based in Arizona.
Organizers of the jersey auction say it is a museum quality sports artifact, because the 1984 Olympic games were “the platform through which Jordan would be introduced to basketball fans worldwide.”
