Police obtained medical records of Cary man involved in fatal downtown Raleigh crash

Police applied for two search warrants to review the medical records of a 24-year-old man who was behind the wheel of a car that crashed downtown late last year.
The single-car crash sheared off the left leg of the driver, Dominick Antoine Downing of Cary, and killed his cousin, Kaylen Lamaar Downing, who would have celebrated his 22nd birthday Friday.
Police reported that Downing lost only one leg, but Facebook photos show that he is a double amputee. Downing’s website www.domslimbsforlife.com/ also indicates that he has lost both legs.
Police reported that Dominick Downing was driving a 2008 Honda that crashed in downtown Raleigh after going airborne in the dark, early hours of Nov. 11. Downing turned himself in to police on Nov. 15 and was charged with driving while impaired, felony death by vehicle and reckless driving, according to arrest records.
Downing, 24, of 3062 Weston Loop Drive in Cary turned himself in.
Two days after Downing’s arrest, Raleigh Senior Officer E.J. Moore obtained search warrants for his medical records from Wake County Emergency Medical Services and from WakeMed, according to search warrant applications returned Wednesday to the Wake County Clerk of Courts Office.
Moore stated in the applications that he wanted to review Dominick Downing’s medical records to help determine what factors may have caused the crash. Moore stated that there did not appear to be any mechanical defects with the Honda, according to the search warrant application.
Events that led to the single-car accident began at about 2:39 a.m. in the 600 block of Glenwood Avenue. Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and then saw a black, four-door Honda sedan speeding away, according to the search warrants.
The Honda was traveling on the wrong side of the road, at a high rate of speed. The car was spotted by an officer working off-duty at the Cornerstone Tavern at 603 Glenwood Avenue, according the search warrants.
The car was last seen traveling south on Glenwood Avenue toward Tucker Street. A second officer who had made a traffic stop at South McDowell and West South streets reported hearing a loud noise coming from the vicinity of South Dawson and South streets.
The posted speed limit where the crash happened is 35 mph. Police said the Honda struck a guardrail, before it came to rest in the road. Investigators later learned that the Honda was traveling at about 70 mph before it went airborne near the intersection of South Dawson and Cabarrus streets. Dominick Downing lost control of the car when it landed, Moore stated in the search warrant.
Emergency workers pronounced Kaylen Downing dead at the scene. Dominick Downing was thrown from the car and his left leg was amputated after the guardrail slashed into the driver’s door of the car. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Police found Kaylen Downing had been ejected from the car. His body was near the passenger side of the car, according to the search warrant.
Police found a handgun in the glove compartment of the Honda, Moore reported.
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald
