‘Good for your budget. Good for your mind.’ GoTriangle bus pitch is a rap.

The video, about 3 minutes long, features GoTriangle staff rapping a tutorial of how to use buses, and touting the benefits of public transportation.
“Good for the planet. Good for your stress. Come and put your commute to the test,” the song goes. “Good for your budget. Good for your mind. You’ll wanna ride the bus all the time.”
June 15 is also “Dump the Pump” Day, when drivers are asked to choose public transit instead of their own vehicles.
“Driving yourself is such a waste of time and gasoline,” Durway says. “I’ll keep taking the bus.” #dumpthepump https://t.co/5RA4eFWceo pic.twitter.com/B6KWxRS3C6— GoTriangle (@GoTriangle) June 15, 2017
A driver can reduce his or her chance of being in an accident by more than 90 percent by taking public transit, according to GoTriangle.
NEWS: That’s a rap – video, that is, designed to inspire Triangle residents to get their booties on the bus https://t.co/UsYBesJ7sZ pic.twitter.com/l73aneUBlq— GoTriangle (@GoTriangle) June 14, 2017
For more information on GoTriangle, go to gotriangle.org.
