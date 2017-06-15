GoTriangle produced a rap music video to encourage residents to choose public transportation. Courtesy of Go Triangle
GoTriangle produced a rap music video to encourage residents to choose public transportation. Courtesy of Go Triangle

Local

June 15, 2017 11:49 AM

‘Good for your budget. Good for your mind.’ GoTriangle bus pitch is a rap.

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

The video, about 3 minutes long, features GoTriangle staff rapping a tutorial of how to use buses, and touting the benefits of public transportation.

“Good for the planet. Good for your stress. Come and put your commute to the test,” the song goes. “Good for your budget. Good for your mind. You’ll wanna ride the bus all the time.”

June 15 is also “Dump the Pump” Day, when drivers are asked to choose public transit instead of their own vehicles.

A driver can reduce his or her chance of being in an accident by more than 90 percent by taking public transit, according to GoTriangle.

For more information on GoTriangle, go to gotriangle.org.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

GoTriangle 'Ride the Bus' rap video

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos