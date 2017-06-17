Governor declares disaster for Sampson, surrounding counties

When a severe storm swept through Sampson County on May 29, the winds caused major damage to at least 25 homes and businesses, according to state officials. Gov. Roy Cooper Friday declared a disaster in the county east of Fayetteville and the surrounding counties, opening up state emergency assistance grants and federal loans to the people displaced by the storm.
At least 14 people were hurt when a storm with strong straight-line winds toppled mobile homes, knocked down trees and damaged buildings overnight late on Memorial Day. State and local emergency officials said at least half a dozen turkey and hog barns were damaged in the storm.
The governor’s executive order, signed Friday, includes Sampson, Bladen, Cumberland, Duplin, Johnson, Pender and Wayne counties.
The Memorial Day storm came a week after a tornado touched down in Sampson County, according to the National Weather Service. The EF-1 tornado on May 23 damaged homes the Town of Autryville and the Bearskin community. The tornado destroyed Autryville’s Fire Department building, along with two fire engines and a fire truck.
People in the area can visit the Disaster Loan Outreach Center at the Sampson Country Exposition Center in Clinton for more information.
