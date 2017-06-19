People scream, fall to ground shortly after Ocean Boulevard shooting

A tourist caught a shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach during a Facebook live video. Despite what you will hear, no officer was shot during the incident, Myrtle Beach police say. Video provided by Bubba Hinson on Facebook.
North Carolina high school senior Marvin Wright had his diploma withheld by SouthWest Edgecombe High School after he refused to read a graduation speech written by his school’s administrators. The class president eventually received an apology from the superintendent.
Watch David Bailey, one of two Capitol Police officers wounded in the attack that wounded Congressman Steve Scalise throw out the first pitch at the congressional baseball game. Bailey is a graduate of NC Central in Durham, N.C.
News and Observer columnist Barry Saunders recorded his encounter with a snake on his back deck. 'This snake, which obviously didn't read the recent story I wrote saying how much I hate having them around, slithered onto my porch this week and caused me to grievously injure my arm while trying in vain to kill it' says Saunders.
Witness Noah Nathan captured gunshots in a video, while in a dog park next to the park where Republican members of Congress were practicing for the congressional baseball game. Several people were injured, including Rep. Steve Scalise.
Video: The Raleigh Dream Center teams with the Food Bank to provide summer meals for children who use free and reduced lunches during the school year. The Dream Center made a stop on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at the Casa de Luna Apartments in Raleigh.
Rev. Randall Keeney, vicar at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Greensboro NC, says providing sanctuary for Juana Luz Tobar Ortega is a moral obligation. Ortega has been living at St. Barnabas for two weeks since getting a deportation order from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.