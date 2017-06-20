This artist is painting a message of protest 25 feet above a Raleigh street

Video: James Davis spent half his life behind bars but finding religion and Toastmasters put him on the right track. Davis, 53, is now president of the Durham Rescue Mission's chapter of the international group that helps people with public speaking.
Shanta Lightfoot, a senior administrator for Middle School English Language Arts for Wake County Public School Systems, graduated from N.C. State in 2008 having participated in the Teaching Fellows Program. The program was cut in 2011 but now appears to be making a return. Lightfoot talks about the impact of losing the program and what it means for it to return.
A tourist caught a shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach during a Facebook live video. Despite what you will hear, no officer was shot during the incident, Myrtle Beach police say. Video provided by Bubba Hinson on Facebook.
North Carolina high school senior Marvin Wright had his diploma withheld by SouthWest Edgecombe High School after he refused to read a graduation speech written by his school’s administrators. The class president eventually received an apology from the superintendent.
Watch David Bailey, one of two Capitol Police officers wounded in the attack that wounded Congressman Steve Scalise throw out the first pitch at the congressional baseball game. Bailey is a graduate of NC Central in Durham, N.C.