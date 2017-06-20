This artist is painting a message of protest 25 feet above a Raleigh street

The North Carolina chapter of the ACLU commissioned an NC State grad Dare Coulter to create a mural of famous protests. Look for it on the Salisbury Street side of the old Boylan-Pearce Building
Wake County school official excited to see comeback for Teaching Fellows program

Education

Shanta Lightfoot, a senior administrator for Middle School English Language Arts for Wake County Public School Systems, graduated from N.C. State in 2008 having participated in the Teaching Fellows Program. The program was cut in 2011 but now appears to be making a return. Lightfoot talks about the impact of losing the program and what it means for it to return.

Sir Walter under contract to be sold

Wake County

Video: The historic Sir Walter Hotel in downtown Raleigh is slated to be sold. The building now has 140 units for elderly, low income residents. Under the proposal, they will have to move out by 2020.

Myrtle Beach shooting captured on video

Local

A tourist caught a shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach during a Facebook live video. Despite what you will hear, no officer was shot during the incident, Myrtle Beach police say. Video provided by Bubba Hinson on Facebook.