Watch the ABC11 forecast for latest news on Tropical Storm Cindy and Triangle weather on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. ABC11.com
Watch the ABC11 forecast for latest news on Tropical Storm Cindy and Triangle weather on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. ABC11.com

Local

June 21, 2017 8:03 AM

Tropical Storm Cindy could bring rains, flooding to NC

By Charles Duncan

cduncan@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

Rains from Tropical Storm Cindy are already making their way north through Georgia and South Carolina and people along the Gulf Coast are bracing for flash floods as the slow-moving system makes its way towards Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center.

084843_5day_cone_with_line_and_wind

Forecasters with the National Weather Service are warning people in central North Carolina to get ready for another 2 to 4 inches of rain this weekend, on top of the 2 to 5 inches much of the area has already gotten over the past week. The ground is already saturated, the National Weather Service in Raleigh says, and that means more wet weather could bring flooding again to the area.

The Hurricane Center predicts Cindy will make landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border overnight Thursday, but the rains stretch mainly to the east of the storm, and could bring a foot or more of rain to the coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle by Thursday.

Cindy has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph Wednesday morning and is moving northwest at 8 mph. Forecasters witht he Hurricane Center expect Cindy to turn to the northeast Thursday afternoon and move across Tennessee toward the East Coast. The center of the storm will likely move to the north of North Carolina, but will still bring heavy rains to the area.

Forecasters predict above average Atlantic hurricane season in 2017

National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration forecasters said the Atlantic Ocean's 2017 hurricane season will likely be above normal, with 11 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes and two to four major storms.

NOAA/YouTube

Duncan: 919-829-4880, @duncanreporting

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Making Wake County school budget cuts

View More Video