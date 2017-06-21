Tropical Storm Cindy could bring rains, flooding to NC

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:58 Making Wake County school budget cuts Pause 1:03 This artist is painting a message of protest 25 feet above a Raleigh street 1:17 Watch wolf pups learning to howl at Museum of Life and Science 2:52 A misspent youth, a life of crime, then redemption. Toastmasters' speaker shares his story. 1:28 Wake County school official excited to see comeback for Teaching Fellows program 1:09 Novo Nordisk holds a topping out ceremony 1:27 Florida homeowner fights off attackers with machete 1:35 Sir Walter under contract to be sold 1:03 People scream, fall to ground shortly after Ocean Boulevard shooting 3:08 NCAA breaking own rules in UNC case: Jay Bilas Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Watch the ABC11 forecast for latest news on Tropical Storm Cindy and Triangle weather on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. ABC11.com

Watch the ABC11 forecast for latest news on Tropical Storm Cindy and Triangle weather on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. ABC11.com