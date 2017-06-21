Tropical Storm Cindy could bring rains, flooding to NC

Rains from Tropical Storm Cindy are already making their way north through Georgia and South Carolina and people along the Gulf Coast are bracing for flash floods as the slow-moving system makes its way towards Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service are warning people in central North Carolina to get ready for another 2 to 4 inches of rain this weekend, on top of the 2 to 5 inches much of the area has already gotten over the past week. The ground is already saturated, the National Weather Service in Raleigh says, and that means more wet weather could bring flooding again to the area.
The Hurricane Center predicts Cindy will make landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border overnight Thursday, but the rains stretch mainly to the east of the storm, and could bring a foot or more of rain to the coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle by Thursday.
#GOES16 captured this brilliant loop of Tropical Storm Cindy (formerly PTC3) in the Gulf this afternoon! Forecast @ https://t.co/LFPB6b4IJu pic.twitter.com/lwjwSnOWfO— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) June 20, 2017
Cindy has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph Wednesday morning and is moving northwest at 8 mph. Forecasters witht he Hurricane Center expect Cindy to turn to the northeast Thursday afternoon and move across Tennessee toward the East Coast. The center of the storm will likely move to the north of North Carolina, but will still bring heavy rains to the area.
Duncan: 919-829-4880, @duncanreporting
Comments