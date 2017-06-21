Gas drops under $2 in spots in NC, and it could drop more in the next week

Drivers can find gas for less than $2 per gallon for the first time in a long time at many stations across the country.
The falling prices could continue through the end of the month, giving people a good excuse to extend their road trips with the summer travel season fully underway.
As of Wednesday afternoon, gasbuddy.com showed stations across North Carolina selling regular gas under $2, the lowest of those being $1.83 at an Enmarket in Asheville. Though the state average remained $2.14 as of Wednesday morning, it was less than the national average of $2.28.
In Raleigh, not counting $1.97 prices at membership clubs Costco and BJ’s, the cheapest gas Wednesday came in at $1.99 per gallon at stations on New Bern Avenue, South Saunders Street, and Louisburg Road.
Two Kinston stations broke the $2 barrier Tuesday, WITN in Greenville reported. The station said it was the first time in 10 months an Eastern North Carolina station sold gas that cheap.
High oil production rates in the US and abroad could continue to drive down the cost of gas across the nation through June, AAA said.
The cost of gas has fallen in all but four states this week, AAA said. By that time, South Carolina had become the first state with an average falling below $2 per gallon.
