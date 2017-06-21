Man charged in double ax murder brought back to NC from California

Authorities have extradited a man from Los Angeles back to Wilson County, where he was formally charged with killing his wife and father with an ax earlier this month.
Michael Allen Joyner, 38, is being held in the Wilson County Detention Center, with a first court appearance set for Friday. In addition to two counts of first-degree murder, Joyner is charged with financial theft fraud, probation violation, and felony child abuse.
Wilson County detectives suspected that Joyner may have gone to Los Angeles, then found his car at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The county detectives, along with state and federal investigators, tracked him to California and arrested him at a residence in San Pedro on June 3.
Deputies discovered the bodies of Dennis Ray Joyner, 63, and Michelle Joyner, 38, about 7:30 p.m. on June 2. They were conducting a welfare check at the 4104 Evansdale Road home southeast of Wilson, where Michael Joyner lived with his wife, child and father.
Deputies knocked on the door and received no response, so they checked windows, according to a news release. In the process, they found Michael Joyner’s toddler locked inside a bedroom. The child was uninjured and was placed in the custody of social services.
The crime, the release said, appears to have occurred early in the morning on June 2.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
