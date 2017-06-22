Governor joins the chorus praising Megan Faircloth, a true NC inspiration

Scores of people have reached out to Megan Faircloth over the past few weeks, since she shared her story of overcoming homelessness on the way to graduating at the top of her high school class and earning a scholarship to Stanford University.
Gov. Roy Cooper joined the list Thursday.
Faircloth and her family were invited to the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, where she was presented with the Governor’s Student Excellence Award.
“Megan’s teachers call her an example of humility, and even at a time when she had a pretty good excuse to fall back in her school work, she didn’t,” Cooper said.
After facing eviction from their Wendell home in 2015, Faircloth, her mother and sisters were homeless most of her junior year and part of her senior year at East Wake High School. The family lived in homeless shelters, a compact car and the occasional hotel room when they could pay for one.
“Despite that turmoil, their family stuck together,” Cooper said. “Despite that trouble, Megan continued to juggle her classes and succeed in school. She kept up with seven AP classes, she ended up at the top of her class.”
Few of Faircloth’s peers knew of her struggles until she shared her story during a senior awards banquet June 2.
“There is a stigma that anyone who is going through poverty or homelessness ... that they’re lazy or that overall there’s something wrong with them and people look down upon them,” Faircloth said. “Part of my incentive to try so hard in school was to kind of prove to people that all the labels people had assigned to me and our family because of our circumstances weren’t true, and all of their preconceptions about low-income people were wrong. It was almost out of defiance.”
Faircloth’s story gained national attention after being featured in The News and Observer. Perfect strangers have since offered her sizable amounts of money to cover the little bit of tuition her scholarship won’t cover, and to give her some extra spending money.
Cooper noted that Faircloth was one of the more than 50 homeless students at East Wake, and that thousands statewide experience such difficulties.
“It’s a problem that we need to address as a society,” he said. “What we need to make sure we concentrate on is, number one, good public schools who can help these families in a holistic way, but also the problem of affordable housing – not only in our rural areas, but in our urban areas.”
Faircloth covered her face and laughed as the governor revealed her award. She said she was happy her experiences could shed light on a bigger issue.
She credits her family and her teachers at East Wake for helping her succeed. She plans to major in English and education. Even if she doesn’t pursue a career in education, she intends to be an advocate.
“I had really great teachers in my school that led the way for me and showed me education was a way to escape poverty,” Faircloth said. “However, there’s a lot of kids out there who poverty does seem inescapable to them. ... Obstacles they face, no matter how impossible they seem to overcome, you can overcome them.”
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
