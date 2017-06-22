Raleigh bus driver retires after 40 years on the city streets

Video: Go for a ride with bus driver Ron Wilson as he completes his last day driving for GoRaleigh.
Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
Braille contest finalist, 8: 'It was the best thing ever'

Education

Braille contest finalist, 8: 'It was the best thing ever'

Alondra Pagan-Galarza, 8, of Fuquay-Varina, NC is a visually impaired student who placed among the top 50 students in Braille writing, comprehension, spelling and speed in the country. The second-grader is one of only four visually impaired students at Oak Grove Elementary School in Cary.

Break the Grip of the Rip

Local

Break the Grip of the Rip

We all love the beach in the summer. The sun, the sand, and the surf. But just because we're having fun, doesn't mean we can forget about safety. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do.

Rip Current Science

Local

Rip Current Science

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water that are prevalent along the East, Gulf, and West coasts of the U.S. Moving at speeds of up to eight feet per second, rip currents can move faster than an Olympic swimmer. Lifeguards rescue tens of thousands of people from rip currents in the U.S. every year, but it is estimated that 100 people are killed by rip currents annually. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and swim back to land at an angle.

Downtown Cary becoming more urban

Local

Downtown Cary becoming more urban

Video: Ted Boyd, Downtown Development Manager for the Town of Cary, talks about the changes to the core of downtown. From wider sidewalks and more dining options to new vertical development and how those changes will affect redevelopment throughout all of Cary in the next 25 years.

Wake school official excited to see comeback for Teaching Fellows program

Education

Wake school official excited to see comeback for Teaching Fellows program

Shanta Lightfoot, a senior administrator for Middle School English Language Arts for Wake County Public School Systems, graduated from N.C. State in 2008 having participated in the Teaching Fellows Program. The program was cut in 2011 but now appears to be making a return. Lightfoot talks about the impact of losing the program and what it means for it to return.

Editor's Choice Videos