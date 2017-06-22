Trooper Rocky Deitz with “Buckshot,” the fawn he rescued.
June 22, 2017 7:31 PM

NC State trooper rescues fawn after its mother was hit by a car

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

JACKSON COUNTY

A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper rescued a fawn after its mother was hit and killed by a car last week in Jackson County.

When the car hit the doe, the impact caused her to give birth. Trooper Rocky Deitz spotted the fawn in a ditch when he arrived on scene. He couldn’t leave it to die.

“I had to do something with it to give it a fair chance,’’ Deitz told The Sylva Herald.

So he wrapped the fawn he’s now calling “Buckshot” in cloth and took him home where Deitz’ family is helping care for him, feeding him and teaching him to walk. Deitz told the Herald he planned to take Buckshot to a fawn rehabilitation center in Henderson County.

