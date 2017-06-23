Local

June 23, 2017 10:40 AM

Search underway for missing man after boat sinks in Neuse near Oriental

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

ORIENTAL

The U.S. Coast Guard and state and local authorities were searching Friday morning for a man whose boat went down in the Neuse River near Oriental about 1 a.m., the Coast Guard said.

The man’s son was picked up by state Wildlife Resources Commission officers, the Coast Guard said.

A helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City was diverted from another destination to search, and a 45-foot patrol boat launched from Station Hobucken, officials said.

The boat reportedly went down just west of where the South River joins the Neuse, the Coast Guard said.

The son was wearing a life jacket, and he told officers that his father had one on, too, the Coast Guard said.

No information on the man or the boat was being released Friday morning.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Raleigh bus driver retires after 40 years on the city streets

Raleigh bus driver retires after 40 years on the city streets 2:38

Raleigh bus driver retires after 40 years on the city streets
Wake County mom worried about school budget cuts 1:05

Wake County mom worried about school budget cuts
Once homeless, then top of her class, now honored by NC Governor Cooper 6:39

Once homeless, then top of her class, now honored by NC Governor Cooper

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos