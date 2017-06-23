Search underway for missing man after boat sinks in Neuse near Oriental

The U.S. Coast Guard and state and local authorities were searching Friday morning for a man whose boat went down in the Neuse River near Oriental about 1 a.m., the Coast Guard said.
The man’s son was picked up by state Wildlife Resources Commission officers, the Coast Guard said.
A helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City was diverted from another destination to search, and a 45-foot patrol boat launched from Station Hobucken, officials said.
The boat reportedly went down just west of where the South River joins the Neuse, the Coast Guard said.
The son was wearing a life jacket, and he told officers that his father had one on, too, the Coast Guard said.
No information on the man or the boat was being released Friday morning.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments