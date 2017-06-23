Luke Kennard’s alleged ‘Frozen’ expertise leaves some cold on Twitter

1:49 Home milk delivery? It's on the way Pause

2:38 Raleigh bus driver retires after 40 years on the city streets

1:05 Wake County mom worried about school budget cuts

6:39 Once homeless, then top of her class, now honored by NC Governor Cooper

1:50 Colonial America comes alive for summer campers at Camp Flintlock

5:19 'Don't...get shooted,' little girl pleads with mom after Castile is shot

3:04 Break the Grip of the Rip

1:53 Downtown Cary becoming more urban

1:40 Rip Current Science