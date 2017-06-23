Luke Kennard’s alleged ‘Frozen’ expertise leaves some cold on Twitter

ESPN showed an unusual bio bit next to Luke Kennard on Thursday night, when the former Duke University guard was picked 12th in the NBA draft.
He apparently really like the Disney princess movie “Frozen.” Twitter had much fun with the fact, though by Friday afternoon had mostly – wait for it – let it go.
A graphic on the screen as the 20-year-old got scooped up by the Detroit Pistons noted that
Kennard allegedly knew every word from word from the 2013 film.
One person responded with a GIF image suggesting Kennard should marry her.
Luke Kennard knows every word from the movie Frozen. #NBAdraft2017 pic.twitter.com/LZ6rLGjCH2— Courtney Mims (@MimsCourtney) June 23, 2017
J.E. Skeets, co-host of daily NBA TV show “The Starters,” tweeted the screen featuring the “Frozen” note and said “We’re callin’ this dude Olaf.” (For those who maybe don’t have kids and haven’t seen the movie 95 times, Olaf is the resident snowman in “Frozen.”)
We're callin' this dude Olaf. pic.twitter.com/QTdgD4YrOu— J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) June 23, 2017
Others had more snide responses.
Luke Kennard is the Pistons Draft Pick. And he knows all the words to the movie Frozen. That won't make Pistons fans any happier— Nick Vlietstra (@DutchOvenSports) June 23, 2017
I was thinking the @DetroitPistons made a good selection until i saw luke kennard knows every word from the movie #frozen ..... #weird— Mark Olsen (@markolsen47) June 23, 2017
After hours of silence, the first mention Friday came in the afternoon when @justjaredjr, a fan site for young stars, posted a link that reads “We like him even more!”
[READ MORE: Luke Kennard’s not only a pro but the ex-Duke player has a TV star girlfriend]
The page used Kennard’s apparent Disney retention skills as a second chance to promote the new relationship that reality TV star Savannah Chrisley announced Thursday that she is in with Kennard.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
Comments