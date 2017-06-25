Hailey Burns
June 25, 2017 3:51 PM

Authorities find missing Charlotte teen in Georgia

From Staff Reports

A Charlotte teen missing for more than a year has been reunited with her parents, the FBI said Sunday.

Hailey Burns, 17, was found at a home in Duluth, Georgia, by the FBI and Gwinnett County police, according to public affairs specialist Shelley Lynch.

Michael Ren Wysolovski, 31, was taken into custody in Georgia and is facing a number of state charges, according to Lynch.

The FBI's Charlotte office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will continue their investigation into the teen's disappearance and will be working with FBI Atlanta and the Gwinnett County Police Department.

