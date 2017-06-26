The View: Ping pong in the park

How I got the picture: I shot this while I was at the park looking for kids playing in the big fountain while working on a story about a stretch of warm weather. The kids playing ping pong had nothing to do with the heat. But it was such a nice picture, I shot it anyway. I used a Canon EOS-1D X camera with a 70-200 zoom lens set at 160mm. My exposure was 1/1000 @ f/3.5 with the ISO set at 250.

