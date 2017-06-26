Ariel Moreno, 5, and her sister Mia Moreno, 8, (not pictured) enjoy a game of ping pong at Downtown Park in Cary, N.C., on June 12, 2017. They were there with their father, Edgar Moreno.
Ariel Moreno, 5, and her sister Mia Moreno, 8, (not pictured) enjoy a game of ping pong at Downtown Park in Cary, N.C., on June 12, 2017. They were there with their father, Edgar Moreno. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com
Ariel Moreno, 5, and her sister Mia Moreno, 8, (not pictured) enjoy a game of ping pong at Downtown Park in Cary, N.C., on June 12, 2017. They were there with their father, Edgar Moreno. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Local

June 26, 2017 5:06 PM

The View: Ping pong in the park

How I got the picture: I shot this while I was at the park looking for kids playing in the big fountain while working on a story about a stretch of warm weather. The kids playing ping pong had nothing to do with the heat. But it was such a nice picture, I shot it anyway. I used a Canon EOS-1D X camera with a 70-200 zoom lens set at 160mm. My exposure was 1/1000 @ f/3.5 with the ISO set at 250.

About “The View:” “The View” is a weekly look at our community from staff photojournalists Chris Seward and Robert Willett. Send your comments, questions and ideas to cseward@newsobserver.com or rwillett@newsobserver.com.

Related stories from The News & Observer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fire departments combine forces in Northern Wake

Fire departments combine forces in Northern Wake 1:36

Fire departments combine forces in Northern Wake
How to safely watch a solar eclipse 1:09

How to safely watch a solar eclipse
Marine: 'This was my way of saying goodbye' 1:19

Marine: 'This was my way of saying goodbye'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos