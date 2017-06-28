Fireworks: Here's what could go wrong

A compilation of videos from the Consumer Products Safety Commission uses mannequins to show the traumatic injuries, or worse, that can result from fireworks. Please be safe over the July 4th holiday.
Coast Guard medevacs teen and grandmother from cruise ship

NC-based Coast Guard crews medevaced a 14-year-old from a cruise ship 430 miles east of Ocean City, Maryland Tuesday morning. A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an HC-130J aircraft crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C. launched and arrived on scene. The helicopter crew hoisted the teen from the cruise ship and transported him to a hospital in Norfolk, Virginia. The patient's grandmother was also hoisted to accompany him to the hospital.

NCCU's new chancellor introduced

Dr. Johnson O. Akinleye is congratulated after being named the new chancellor of N.C. Central University. Dr. Akinleye is the 12th chief executive of the university, succeeding Chancellor Debra Saunders-White who died last November.

Fire departments combine forces in Northern Wake

Video: The Bay Leaf Fire Department and the Stony Hill Fire Department in northern Wake County practice working together as they prepare for a merger of the two units the first week in July. The combined group will be known as the Northern Wake Fire Department.

How to safely watch a solar eclipse

Never look directly at the sun's rays. When watching a partial eclipse you must wear eclipse glasses at all times or use another indirect method if you want to face the sun. During a total eclipse when the moon completely obscures the sun, it is safe to look directly at the star -- but it's crucial that you know when to wear and not wear your glasses.

Marine: 'This was my way of saying goodbye'

Staff Sgt. Adel Manuel Abudayeh, who served 14 years in the Marines and was injured in Iraq in 2004 and Afghanistan in 2009, talks about using art to tell the story that he cannot express with words. Abudayeh's clay sculpture, 'Peace At Last,' is one of the pieces on display at the NC Museum of History as part of an exhibit of paintings and sculptures produced by Camp Lejeune Marines as a means of recovering from their physical and emotional scars. The exhibit, “Healing the Warrior’s Heart through Art,” is sponsored by the American Red Cross.

Home milk delivery? It's on the way

Video: Home milk delivery is making a comeback in the Triangle, as customers remember a fixture of earlier times. Oberweis Dairy delivers milk, ice cream, eggs and other items to customers in both the afternoon and the wee hours of the morning.

