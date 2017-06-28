Protest mural takes form in downtown Raleigh

Staff Sgt. Adel Manuel Abudayeh, who served 14 years in the Marines and was injured in Iraq in 2004 and Afghanistan in 2009, talks about using art to tell the story that he cannot express with words. Abudayeh's clay sculpture, 'Peace At Last,' is one of the pieces on display at the NC Museum of History as part of an exhibit of paintings and sculptures produced by Camp Lejeune Marines as a means of recovering from their physical and emotional scars. The exhibit, “Healing the Warrior’s Heart through Art,” is sponsored by the American Red Cross.