Thousands are injured because of fireworks each July. Follow these safety tips this year

Sparklers – one of the most popular types of fireworks and the ones most often handed to children – burn at 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit.
That’s hotter than the temperature that water boils at, that a cake bakes, that wood burns and glass melts. It’s hot enough to cause third-degree burns.
A report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says 8,000 people were treated in U.S. emergency departments from June 19, 2015 to July 19, 2015. That’s 67 percent of the total number of fireworks-related injuries in all of 2015. Eleven people were killed in recreational fireworks incidents.
Most of those injured were men – 61 percent. Children younger than 15 accounted for 26 percent of the injuries. People under 20 accounted for 42 percent of the injuries.
Young adults 15-19 had the highest estimated rate of fireworks injuries, followed by children 5-9 years old.
Of the total 11,900 injuries, 1,900 were from sparklers. About 800 were from bottle rockets, and 1,200 were from firecrackers.
Most people were injured on their hands and fingers, followed by head, face, ears, eyes, legs and arms. Most injuries were burns, but many were bruises, cuts and foreign objects in the eyes.
“Each year, thousands of people are injured from using consumer fireworks,” said Lorraine Carli, the National Fire Protection Association’s vice president of outreach and advocacy.
And on the Fourth of July, fireworks cause 2 of every 5 reported fires in the United States, according to NFPA – more than any other cause of fire.
Fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires each year, which cause an average of 3 deaths, 40 injuries and $43 million in property damage.
“Knowing the harm fireworks inflict each year, particularly among young people, we urge everyone to leave fireworks to the professionals who are trained to safely put on spectacular displays. It is by far the safest way to enjoy them,” Carli said.
N.C. Fire Marshall Mike Causey said, “Some people when they were kids may have had firecrackers and sparklers, but they need to realize these devices are not toys and respect them, and also realize that there are so many more fireworks now that are more dangerous. I hope all North Carolinians enjoy a safe holiday, but ask that they please leave all fireworks—even those legal in North Carolina—to the professionals.”
Safety tips
The American Red Cross, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the National Fire Protection Association offer the following firework safety tips:
▪ Do not use consumer fireworks.
▪ Keep a close eye on children at events where fireworks are used.
▪ If you want to see fireworks, go to a public show put on by experts.
▪ If you do use fireworks, never give them to small children, and always follow the instructions on the packaging.
▪ Keep a supply of water close by.
▪ Wear eye protection if you are lighting fireworks.
▪ Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight “a dud.”
▪ Never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials.
▪ Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children.
▪ Leave any area immediately where untrained amateurs are using fireworks.
▪ Stay at least 500 feet away from professional firework displays.
▪ Keep your pets safe by leaving them at home if they are afraid of loud noises. A startled pet may try to bolt, even when on a leash. Noise phobia in dogs can lead to erratic behavior and injuries including cut paw pads, busted lips or even fractures – with vet bills of $350-$1,175.
For more on fireworks safety, go to www.redcross.org/news/article/Have-a-Safe-Fourth-of-July.
