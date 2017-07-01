Local

July 01, 2017 11:14 AM

Gas line break closes Wake Forest Road

By Charles Duncan and Aaron Moody

cduncan@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

A gas line break just before 11 a.m. Saturday closed a section of Wake Forest Road near William Peace University, according to emergency officials.

The road is closed near the intersection with Poplar Street in the Mordecai neighborhood as Wake Forest Road enters downtown Raleigh. The Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications Center said the Fire Department was on the scene as of 11 a.m.

PSNC Energy spokeswoman Ginny Jones said crews should be able to cap the leak by 12:30 p.m. Wake Forest Road between Glascock and Chestnut streets will have to stay closed until PSNC crews can cut off gas to that part of the line, she said.

Jones said someone was digging in the area and damaged the gas line.

Check back on this developing story for more information as it becomes available.

Duncan: 919-829-4880, @duncanreporting

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Unlocking the voices of Wake County high school students

Unlocking the voices of Wake County high school students 1:32

Unlocking the voices of Wake County high school students
Personal tributes left at Vietnam Veterans Memorial on display 1:20

Personal tributes left at Vietnam Veterans Memorial on display
$600,000 in cash missing from Wake government office, records show 1:27

$600,000 in cash missing from Wake government office, records show

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos