Gas line break closes Wake Forest Road

A gas line break just before 11 a.m. Saturday closed a section of Wake Forest Road near William Peace University, according to emergency officials.
The road is closed near the intersection with Poplar Street in the Mordecai neighborhood as Wake Forest Road enters downtown Raleigh. The Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications Center said the Fire Department was on the scene as of 11 a.m.
PSNC Energy spokeswoman Ginny Jones said crews should be able to cap the leak by 12:30 p.m. Wake Forest Road between Glascock and Chestnut streets will have to stay closed until PSNC crews can cut off gas to that part of the line, she said.
Jones said someone was digging in the area and damaged the gas line.
