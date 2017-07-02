Missing RDU Starbucks employee ‘found alive’ in Va. Beach

A woman reported missing from her job at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on June 26 has been found alive in Virginia Beach, according to the Airport Authority Police Department.
Allison Cope, 24, was found alive Saturday night by Virginia Beach police, according to a news release from RDU.
WNCN reported Cope was in the emergency room at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach early Sunday afternoon.
Cope, 24, of Raleigh, took a break from her job at a Starbucks in the ticketing lobby of RDU’s Terminal 2 at about 3 p.m. June 26 and did not return. She was reported missing to RDU police at 7 p.m.
Airport police said she was seen on surveillance video at the Shell gas station at 942 Durham Road in Wake Forest at about 4:15 p.m. on June 26. Police said they thoroughly reviewed the video and found no evidence that Cope was under any distress.
RDU police also said they uncovered no evidence that a crime occurred in connection with Cope’s disappearance.
