Missing RDU Starbucks employee ‘found alive’ in Va. Beach

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:32 Unlocking the voices of Wake County high school students Pause 1:20 Personal tributes left at Vietnam Veterans Memorial on display 1:27 $600,000 in cash missing from Wake government office, records show 1:38 Wake County helps minority students find their voice 2:12 Luxury townhomes come to downtown Raleigh 3:05 A coffee run turns into slow-speed chase with an 81 year old 4:21 Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children 1:03 Coast Guard Rescues 4 Adults, 1 Child from water near Masonboro Inlet 5:24 Dramatic video released from bus shootout 0:46 RDU police, FBI seeking missing Starbucks employee Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Allison Cope, of Raleigh, did not return from a 3pm Monday break from her job at a Starbucks at RDU airport. She has been missing since then. RDU police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them. Facebook photos

Allison Cope, of Raleigh, did not return from a 3pm Monday break from her job at a Starbucks at RDU airport. She has been missing since then. RDU police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them. Facebook photos