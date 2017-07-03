Call from NC helped police find missing RDU worker in Virginia Beach

A call from someone in North Carolina led police to find a missing woman in a Virginia Beach parking garage five days after she left her job at Starbucks at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
The Virginia Beach Police Department received a call around 8:25 p.m. Saturday from someone who said 24-year-old Allison Cope might be in the 9th Street Garage, about a block from the beach, said police spokeswoman Linda Kuehn.
Police then found Cope at the garage “safe and unharmed,” Kuehn said.
But it’s unclear what led Cope to Virginia Beach, or why she was in the garage. Cope is now being treated at a hospital, according to her friend, Sarah Kosinski.
“This has been a very traumatic experience for everyone, including Allison,” Kosinski said Monday. “We are letting the professionals do their jobs at this moment. Allison is still hospitalized and we are just trying to provide her with love and support at this time.”
Cope left her phone and purse behind when she left the airport during a work break last Monday, taking only her car keys and debit card. Cope was spotted on a surveillance camera at a gas station on Durham Road in Wake Forest on Monday afternoon.
Friends searched for Cope, and police asked for information about her whereabouts. RDU police said they had uncovered no evidence that a crime occurred in connection with her disappearance.
Kosinski, who runs the Change of Heart Pit Bull Rescue with Cope’s help, used the group’s Facebook page as the main means of organizing and updating friends and concerned citizens on how to help find her friend. Posts were shared hundreds of times.
“She is the light of our lives and we are so thankful to have her back,” Kosinski said Monday. “We do appreciate all the help and support from the community and at this time we are asking for privacy for her and her family members.”
Cope’s medical condition is unknown. A spokesman for Sentara Healthcare in Virginia Beach said Cope asked not to have any information about her shared.
Kosinski said the same.
“We’re all still very much shook up,” Kosinski said.
Drew Jackson; 919-829-4577; @jdrewjackson
