Rally round the flag: NC among the top 10 most patriotic states

Independence Day might be over, but North Carolina still holds its title as one of the most patriotic states in the United States.
North Carolina came in at No. 10.
Personal finance website WalletHub ranked states to determine which are the most patriotic using several key factors: number of active-duty military service members, number of veterans, number of people in the reserves, share of adults who voted in recent elections, number of voters, number of AmeriCorps and PeaceCorps volunteers, Google searches for American flags, civics education requirements and more.
The top 10 states, in order, were: Virginia, Alaska, Wyoming, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Hawaii, Idaho, Georgia and North Carolina.
The bottom 10, starting at the bottom, were: New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, Connecticut, California, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Delaware.
To read the whole ranking, go to wallethub.com/edu/most-patriotic-states/13680.
Comments