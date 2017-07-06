Enloe High School grad killed in Georgia is hailed as a hero

A graduate of a Raleigh high school is being hailed as a hero after he was struck and killed by an SUV that was fleeing police following a shooting Wednesday morning in Savannah, Ga.
Scott Waldrup, 30, who graduated from Enloe High School in 2005, pushed others out of the way as the SUV crashed into a pole, according to witnesses.
Friends in Georgia and North Carolina are mourning Waldrup’s death.
“People hyperbolize about how someone was the nicest person to meet and how could this happen to them,” said Hillary Nicholas, who was friends with Waldrup in high school and went to prom with him. “He was absolutely that person. Every person he met, he radiated love and respect for.”
Waldrup was general manager at The Grey, a high-end eatery in downtown Savannah. The restaurant closed its doors Wednesday and Thursday in response to the tragedy.
Organizers of the “Savannah City Council shakeup for Scott” event on Facebook planned to go before city leaders at 2 p.m. Thursday, hoping to spark dialogue on ways to make the city safer.
Four people were injured in two shootings in the City Market area of Savannah just after midnight Wednesday, television station WTOC reported. Two people in the SUV that struck Waldrup died in the crash.
#SCMPDalert 3 shot in City Market. Extent of inj unk at this time. Veh pursuit w/ susp, 3 fatal inj. Persons of interest being questioned. pic.twitter.com/jfvErF5Ycc— SCMPD (@scmpd) July 5, 2017
Waldrup was involved in theater at Enloe and attended Queen Mary University of London after high school, Nicholas said.
“He was an incredible actor,” she said. “He had insane talents – he could sing, he could act, and he was on the dive team at Enloe.”
Nicholas said Waldrup was energetic, empathetic and funny, and his sisters and family meant everything to him. She said she wasn’t surprised her friend put himself in danger to help others.
“That was the type of person he was,” she said.
In a Facebook post, the restaurant mourned Waldrup.
“Scott was more than the General Manager of The Grey,” the post says. “He was part of the very soul of who we are and what we do. His contributions were exponential because of the purity and generosity of his spirit. Those of us who knew him are truly lucky and infinitely better people for having had him, for far too short a time, in our lives.”
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
