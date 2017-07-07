11-year-old girl dies a week after NC crash that killed her brother and father

An 11-year-old girl has died from injuries she sustained in a car crash that killed her father and brother a week ago in southwest Charlotte, according to multiple media reports.
The crash happened June 29 before 1 p.m., when the girl’s father, 34-year-old Ignacio Cordova, swerved his Volkswagen Jetta into a lane and struck an oncoming tractor trailer in the 11100 block of Steele Creek Road. Witnesses said Cordova had been passing other vehicles prior to the crash, and the section of the road wasn’t marked for passing in either direction.
Cordova and his son, identified by WSOC-TV as 14-year-old Adrien Cordova, were pronounced dead at the scene. Jaleyha Cordova, 11, who had life-threatening injuries, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, where she died Thursday.
The driver of the tractor trailer wasn’t injured in the crash, and police said alcohol wasn’t a factor for either driver.
Police said at the time they were determining if Cordova was speeding at the time of the crash, though they don’t believe speed was a factor for the tractor trailer.
