Betty, a female red wolf, roams in a fenced area at the Red Wolf Education Center in Columbia in 2014. A reward has been offered for information about who poisoned a separate red wolf in Tyrrell County in January 2017.
Betty, a female red wolf, roams in a fenced area at the Red Wolf Education Center in Columbia in 2014. A reward has been offered for information about who poisoned a separate red wolf in Tyrrell County in January 2017. News & Observer file photo
Betty, a female red wolf, roams in a fenced area at the Red Wolf Education Center in Columbia in 2014. A reward has been offered for information about who poisoned a separate red wolf in Tyrrell County in January 2017. News & Observer file photo

Local

July 07, 2017 3:11 PM

Know who killed a red wolf in January? Reward is up to $12,500

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

Someone poisoned a red wolf to death in Tyrrell County in January, and now there’s a sizable prize for anyone with information that leads to a conviction or fine in the killing.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service posted a $2,500 reward Thursday. On Friday, the Center for Biological Diversity pledged to add $10,000, bringing the total reward to $12,500.

The species was labeled endangered in 1973, according to a statement from the center, an Arizona-based nonprofit. After being captured to re-establish the population, red wolves were released in the 1980s along North Carolina’s Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge. But illegal killings have hindered the effort, the center said.

The CBD said the population peaked with 130 in 2001, and that now there are fewer than 45 red wolves left in the wild.

“The science shows that red wolves can be saved but, with fewer than 50 left in the wild, this deplorable killing cannot be tolerated,” Jamie Pang, a CBD policy specialist, said in a news release. “We’re adding to this reward because red wolves are a critical part of America’s heritage, and we shouldn’t let a few killers deny future generations their opportunity to see these creatures in the wild.”

The wildlife service in 2015 announced plans to further research the feasibility of recovering the species. In June, it held two public meetings to discuss future management of the red wolf population. Officials said the meetings were well attended, and that there is a mix of support and opposition for the recovery program.

“We are completely committed to recovery for the red wolf – that has always been our position,” said service spokesman Phil Kloer.

Anyone with information on the Tyrell County red wolf killing or others is asked to call U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service resident agent in charge John Elofsson at 404-763-7959, ext. 222, or special agent Jason Keith at 919-856-4520, ext. 34.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

You will be surprised to see what the candid critter cam caught

You will be surprised to see what the candid critter cam caught 0:49

You will be surprised to see what the candid critter cam caught
Policy changes follow suicide death of Uniece Fennell 1:31

Policy changes follow suicide death of Uniece Fennell
Jail administrator discusses impact of Uniece Fennell's death 0:39

Jail administrator discusses impact of Uniece Fennell's death

View More Video