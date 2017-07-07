Outdoor enthusiasts push for trails as RDU unveils $2.7B plan for airport upgrades

Cyclists and half-brothers Brian Maxwell of Knightdale, left, and Derek Hansen, right, of Benson prepare to bike the popular mountain bike trails on RDU Airport Authority’s FATS tract leased by the Lake Crabtree County Park in October 2014. Wake County leases the land from the airport authority to give visitors to Lake Crabtree County Park extra acreage on which to hike, geocache and mountain bike. TRAVIS LONG tlong@newsobserver.com