‘Trump! Get out N------,’ couple wakes up to racist graffiti at south Charlotte home

Toks Ayodele said she was just starting her day Friday when she received an urgent phone call from her husband, Ayotunde, from outside their home in south Charlotte.
“Come downstairs. Come see what’s in our driveway,” Ayotunde Ayodele, 62, told his wife.
Toks Ayodele, 64, hurried outside to meet her husband in front of their home, where the couple discovered someone had written racist graffiti in their driveway.
“Trump! Get out N------,” the statement read, with the N-word spray painted in black capital letters.
The graffiti caught the Nigerian-born couple by surprise. They’ve lived in the neighborhood for 18 years, and said they’ve never experienced such a hateful act or even felt unwanted in Charlotte.
Ayotunde Ayodele is a physician and owns a practice with his wife in Rock Hill. He has been in the United States for more than 40 years and holds degrees from New York University and Howard University. Toks Ayodele said she and her husband have experienced racial resentment before, but Friday’s incident was the most extreme.
“In 2017, you don’t expect that,” she said. “We’re a couple that minds our business. We help people in the neighborhood any way we can. It makes you wonder and doubt if people are really true and genuine with us.”
The couple reported the incident to police, and were advised to set up a security camera to capture further incidents. Toks Ayodele said police told them not much could be done at the time, but it was important they reported the issue in case additional graffiti occurs.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed that they were aware of the vandalism. A police spokeswoman said no arrest had been made, but the investigation is ongoing.
Toks Ayodele and her husband are reserved, and don’t like to talk about politics with others. But she said that the message’s connecting President Donald Trump’s name to the graffiti was a reminder of today’s political climate.
“That’s the problem,” she said. “When people think that they can use the president to pass bigotry to you, it says a lot about where we are. That people are counting on that to show hatred to their neighbor.”
She said they love their neighborhood and other residents have been supportive. The graffiti caught many residents by surprise, and several have reached out to the couple.
Bonnie Wallsh, a neighbor, documented the incident on the social networking app Nextdoor, and demanded others speak out against racism.
“If we remain silent and do nothing, we are as guilty as the hateful person who wrote this message,” Wallsh wrote in her message. “We must actively resist hatred towards our neighbors.”
