Missing swimmer found dead on NC beach after being caught in rip current

The body of a missing swimmer was found on Holden Beach late Sunday night after he was caught in a rip current eight hours earlier.

Richard Mullins, 24, of Kentucky, went missing while swimming at about 3:30 p.m. near 315 Ocean Blvd. East on the east end of Holden Beach, according to a report from The Wilmington Star News.

A person walking along the beach late Sunday night found Mullins’ body about 300 yards from where he disappeared, according to Holden Beach Police Chief Wally Layne. Police said they believed Mullins was caught in a rip current.

More than eight agencies searched for Mullins for nearly 8 hours on Sunday, including the U.S. Coast Guard.

Earlier this year, four people were killed in rip-current related incidents.