Will 24-bedroom Outer Banks beach home be finished this year?

A Massachusetts woman is not home free yet to put the finishing touches on the massive Outer Banks beachfront rental she had to stop building while a court battle raged.
Elizabeth Letendre has been ensnared in a legal tug-of-war over whether her 24-bedroom house is too big to be considered a single-family home and is instead a seaside commercial venture that does not belong in a residential zone.
A state appeals court panel ruled last year that the U-shaped, 15,000-square-foot building is not a single-family dwelling, forcing Currituck County officials to issue an order to stop construction that began in 2015. Letendre then filed a lawsuit in April, claiming the county deprived her of use of the property.
Superior Court Judge Walter Godwin recently ordered the county to rescind its stop-work order while other questions over monetary relief raised in the lawsuit await further hearing, pointing out that the project is 95 percent complete. He also ordered the county to issue all permits that are necessary to allow people to stay there once construction is finished.
But on Monday, County Attorney Ike McRee said the county plans to ask the appeals court to block the judge’s ruling from taking effect until the larger questions in the lawsuit are decided.
County Commission Chairman Bobby Hanig questioned how the judge could overrule the state Court of Appeals, which also issued a stop-work order.
Efforts to reach Letendre’s attorney were unsuccessful Monday.
Letendre purchased a 3.7-acre lot in April 2012 on a remote stretch of land north of Corolla that is tough to get to without a four-wheel drive vehicle. The property looks out over the pounding surf, and Letendre plans to use the structure as an “event house.”
Though her court case turns on zoning law technicalities, her plans highlighted a growing trend along the North Carolina coast – making beach homes bigger and bigger to accommodate weddings, reunions and other events outside more traditional hotel or convention hall settings.
In her lawsuit filed in April, Letendre said she had spent $4.6 million on the U-shaped building that can sleep 50 people.
Anne Blythe
