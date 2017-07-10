A superior court judge has ordered Currituck County to let Elizabeth Letendre finish construction of her 24-bedroom beachfront home north of Corolla. County officials plan to appeal the ruling as questions linger over whether the rental property is a single-family home or a commercial operation.
A superior court judge has ordered Currituck County to let Elizabeth Letendre finish construction of her 24-bedroom beachfront home north of Corolla. County officials plan to appeal the ruling as questions linger over whether the rental property is a single-family home or a commercial operation. Jeff Hampton 2015 Virigian-Pilot file photo
A superior court judge has ordered Currituck County to let Elizabeth Letendre finish construction of her 24-bedroom beachfront home north of Corolla. County officials plan to appeal the ruling as questions linger over whether the rental property is a single-family home or a commercial operation. Jeff Hampton 2015 Virigian-Pilot file photo

Local

July 10, 2017 5:26 PM

Will 24-bedroom Outer Banks beach home be finished this year?

By Anne Blythe

ablythe@newsobserver.com

A Massachusetts woman is not home free yet to put the finishing touches on the massive Outer Banks beachfront rental she had to stop building while a court battle raged.

Elizabeth Letendre has been ensnared in a legal tug-of-war over whether her 24-bedroom house is too big to be considered a single-family home and is instead a seaside commercial venture that does not belong in a residential zone.

A state appeals court panel ruled last year that the U-shaped, 15,000-square-foot building is not a single-family dwelling, forcing Currituck County officials to issue an order to stop construction that began in 2015. Letendre then filed a lawsuit in April, claiming the county deprived her of use of the property.

Superior Court Judge Walter Godwin recently ordered the county to rescind its stop-work order while other questions over monetary relief raised in the lawsuit await further hearing, pointing out that the project is 95 percent complete. He also ordered the county to issue all permits that are necessary to allow people to stay there once construction is finished.

But on Monday, County Attorney Ike McRee said the county plans to ask the appeals court to block the judge’s ruling from taking effect until the larger questions in the lawsuit are decided.

County Commission Chairman Bobby Hanig questioned how the judge could overrule the state Court of Appeals, which also issued a stop-work order.

Efforts to reach Letendre’s attorney were unsuccessful Monday.

Letendre purchased a 3.7-acre lot in April 2012 on a remote stretch of land north of Corolla that is tough to get to without a four-wheel drive vehicle. The property looks out over the pounding surf, and Letendre plans to use the structure as an “event house.”

Though her court case turns on zoning law technicalities, her plans highlighted a growing trend along the North Carolina coast – making beach homes bigger and bigger to accommodate weddings, reunions and other events outside more traditional hotel or convention hall settings.

In her lawsuit filed in April, Letendre said she had spent $4.6 million on the U-shaped building that can sleep 50 people.

Anne Blythe: 919-836-4948, @AnneBlythe1

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tags to lessen the risk that Wake elementary students will get on the wrong school bus or off at the wrong stop

Tags to lessen the risk that Wake elementary students will get on the wrong school bus or off at the wrong stop 1:28

Tags to lessen the risk that Wake elementary students will get on the wrong school bus or off at the wrong stop
Thousands of sunflowers attract crowds along Neuse River Greenway 1:18

Thousands of sunflowers attract crowds along Neuse River Greenway
Learning Lessons From Teen Diversion Program 1:36

Learning Lessons From Teen Diversion Program

View More Video