At least 16 Marines die after KC-130 flying from Cherry Point, NC, crashes in Mississippi

A Marine Corps plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, killing at least 16 people aboard, officials say.
Emergency management officials in Leflore County, about 80 miles north of Jackson, Miss., said debris from the KC-130 was spread for miles across the rural area, according to the Associated Press.
The plane was part of the 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, a reserve division based in New Orleans, La.
Capt. Sarah Burns, a spokeswoman for the Marine Corps, said the KC-130 refueling tanker “experienced a mishap” but gave no further details, the AP reports.
Andy Jones, working on his family’s catfish farm near the crash site a little before 4 p.m. Monday, told the AP he heard a “boom” and saw the plane corkscrewing to the ground with one engine smoking.
“You looked up and you saw the plane twirling around,” he told the AP.
The Greenwood Commonwealth newspaper spoke with Greenwood Fire Chief Marcus Banks, who said the debris was spread across the area within a 5-mile radius.
Sen. Thom Tillis gave his condolences Tuesday morning.
“Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and the Havelock community are in our thoughts and prayers. This is a tragic reminder of the dangers our servicemembers are confronted with on a daily basis, including the training missions that are needed to help keep our nation safe at home and abroad,” Tillis said.
