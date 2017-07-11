Video: Ukrainian immigrant’s sister screams for her brother after CMPD officer shoots

Moments after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Brian Walsh shot a Ukrainian immigrant outside a north Charlotte house, the man’s sister can be heard screaming on Walsh’s body camera footage.
“My brother! Please don’t shoot him!” she yelled.
But Iaroslav Mosiiuk, 25, had already fallen to the ground. He was declared dead the same day from the gunshot wound.
Video of the March 8 shooting from two officers’ body cameras was released Monday by CMPD.
The district attorney’s office announced Thursday that Walsh won’t be charged in connection with the shooting.
Police were called to the scene because Mosiiuk appeared to be having a mental breakdown, his sister Olesya Tabaka told a 911 operator.
Walsh’s body camera video shows another CMPD officer, Michael Dezenzo, knocking on the door of Tabaka’s house.
“Police department,” Dezenzo said calmly, before yelling “Gun! gun! gun!”
In an interview with investigators after the shooting, Dezenzo said he saw Mosiiuk on the other side of the door with a rifle at that point. Dezenzo’s own body camera footage shows high windows in the door, so the scene on the other side is not clearly visible in the video.
Walsh’s body camera footage shows he raised his own pistol after Dezenzo yelled. Walsh ran toward a CMPD vehicle down the street near Tabaka.
“He doesn’t have the part,” Tabaka said in the video, before Walsh fired.
What Tabaka meant became clear later. An investigation determined that the rifle Mosiiuk carried was a bolt-action rifle missing its bolt.
Mecklenburg County District Attorney Andrew Murray wrote on Thursday that since Walsh could not have known for sure whether the gun worked, it was reasonable for him to assume that it did.
