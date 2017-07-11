Toddler dies after being hit by car driven by family member in Harnett County

A 23-month-old girl died after being hit by a car at her home in Harnett County near Coats, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were called to a home near N.C. Highway 55 at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, where Jada Jones was hit by a car driven by a family member, according to reports from WNCN and ABC11.
Jones was transported to Central Harnett Hospital where she later died.
The sheriff’s office said an investigation is underway, but that it believes Jones’ death was a “tragic accident.”
Comments