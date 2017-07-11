Local

July 11, 2017 4:18 PM

Toddler dies after being hit by car driven by family member in Harnett County

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

HARNETT COUNTY

A 23-month-old girl died after being hit by a car at her home in Harnett County near Coats, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called to a home near N.C. Highway 55 at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, where Jada Jones was hit by a car driven by a family member, according to reports from WNCN and ABC11.

Jones was transported to Central Harnett Hospital where she later died.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation is underway, but that it believes Jones’ death was a “tragic accident.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

SPCA invites kids to read to cats in need of adoption

SPCA invites kids to read to cats in need of adoption 1:16

SPCA invites kids to read to cats in need of adoption
Raleigh rule would limit use of drones in city parks 0:50

Raleigh rule would limit use of drones in city parks
16 die after Marines' KC-130 flying from Cherry Point, NC, crashes in Mississippi 1:55

16 die after Marines' KC-130 flying from Cherry Point, NC, crashes in Mississippi

View More Video