Father dies, son nearly drowns after being caught in rip current near Atlantic Beach

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

July 11, 2017 6:44 PM

ATLANTIC BEACH

A man died and his son nearly drowned after being caught in a rip current at Fort Macon State Park on Tuesday.

Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Adam Snyder said the 59-year-old man and his 24-year-old son were swimming outside the area where lifeguards are stationed. Neither victim had been identified as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The father went into cardiac arrest when lifeguards pulled him from the water, Snyder said, according to reports from WNCN and WITN. Both the man and his son were transported to Carteret Health Care, where the father died. His 24-year-old son was in stable condition Tuesday.

The man and his son were visiting from Nevada.

Yellow flags were up on North Carolina beaches Tuesday, indicating a moderate swimming risk.

Another man died after being caught in a separate rip current near Holden Beach. His body was recovered on Monday.

Four other people died during June in rip-current related incidents.

  • How to survive if you get caught in a rip current

    Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip.

How to survive if you get caught in a rip current

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip.

NOAA Ocean Today

